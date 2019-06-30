Govt will return favours to the people for mandate given to PH – Dr M

KULIM: The government will return the favour to the people for the mandate they had given to Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the preferred coalition to govern the country at the last general election.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said despite the allegation that nothing was achieved after the PH took over the country’s administration, the facts proved otherwise.

“We have solved many problems left by the previous ruling party and we believe that our country will recover soon.

“We have promised to share the country’s wealth and we have introduced a new policy of shared prosperity…we will make sure that no one will be left behind,” he said at the national-level Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Aidilfitri Open House here last night.

Dr Mahathir said the new policy could be realised as long as the people continue to support all the plans lined up by the government.

He said in the agricultural sector which involves mostly the poor, for example, many new approaches would be introduced so that the people in the rural areas would be able to enjoy the benefit of shared prosperity as enjoyed by the people in urban areas.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said after the PH took over the country’s administration, all quarters were no longer afraid but instead were free to criticise the government.

“The new government, despite being called inefficient, is actually more efficient than the previous one, and with the eradication of corruption, the country will be further developed and the people will be able to live a better life,” he said.

Approximately 20,000 people attended the open house held at the MBI Desaku Convention Hall, here.

Also present were Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir. – Bernama