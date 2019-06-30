Market sentiment turned bullish

Half year has passed and the market seemed to be directionless. The FBM KLCI is 1.2 per cent lower since the beginning of this year. Last week, the market was directionless as it continued to be in a correction mode in a bullish trend. Stronger ringgit has helped to support the market.

The FBM KLCI declined only 0.6 per cent in a week to 1,662.13 points after pulling back from a three-month high two weeks ago.

Trading volume has fallen last week as the market was directionless. The average daily trading volume has declined to two billion shares last week from 2.2 billion shares the week before.

The average daily trading value fell to RM1.8 billion from RM2.5 billion and this indicates lower institutional market participation as more lower-capped stocks were being traded.

In the FBM KLCI, decliners beat gainers five to two. The top three gainers were CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (2.9 per cent in a week to RM5.38), Digi.com Bhd (two per cent to RM5.05) and Westports Holdings Bhd (1.6 per cent to RM3.94).

The top three decliners were Maxis Bhd (4.1 per cent to RM5.57), AMMB Holdings Bhd (4.1 per cent to RM4.23) and Genting Bhd (3.4 per cent to RM6.77).

Global markets performances were weak last week and most indices closed marginally higher. However, like the FBM KLCI, the Hong Kong and US markets indices fell marginally lower.

The US dollar index was firm last week as compared to the previous week and closed unchanged at 96.1 points last Friday.

The Malaysian ringgit strengthened against the US dollar at RM4.13 per US dollar from RM4.15 the week before.

Prices of commodities continued its bullish momentum. Crude oil (Brent) increased 1.8 per cent in a week to US$66.51 a barrel last Friday.

COMEX gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,412.50 an ounce. However, crude palm oil (BMD) fell 3.5 per cent in a week to RM1,951 per metric ton, the lowest in nearly four years on demand worries.

The FBM KLCI remained above the broken resistance now turned support level at 1,657 points despite the pullback last week.

This indicates that the market is still being supported well. The next resistance levels are at the psychological level at 1,700 points and 1,730 points. The next support level is at 1,636 points.

The FBM KLCI trend remained bullish in the short term above the short term 30-day moving average and the short-term downtrend line.

Furthermore, the index stayed above the Ichimoku Cloud indicator. However, the index struggles to climb above the 200-day moving average which is currently at 1,687 points and this indicates that the trend is still bearish in the long term.

The sideways correction last week cause momentum indicators to decline and this indicates a weaker bullish momentum.

The RSI and Momentum Oscillator are above their mid-levels but declining. The MACD continued to stay above its moving average despite pulling back.

The market is still in a bullish trend and is being supported. We expect the FBM KLCI to continue trending upwards towards the next resistance levels at 1,700 and 1,730 points as long as the index can stay above the immediate support level at 1,657 points.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.