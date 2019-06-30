MOF seeks 3 media associations for return of 1MDB money

BUTTERWORTH: Three press associations in Penang, which have obtained funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), are being sought by the Finance Ministry for the return of the money.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the three associations had admitted to receiving RM150,000 from 1MDB.

“Now that they know the money is from 1MDB, they should know what to do. There are various channels to return the 1MDB money

and they should contact MOF to know the process,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Asked whether the three associations would be called to assist investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the 1MDB case, Lim said it would be up to the commission.

On a call by Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau for the government to reclaim the 1MDB money from former Umno leaders in Pakatan Harapan (PH), Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, said it was ‘ridiculous’.

Lau had suggested the government to reclaim the 1MDB money from Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassan, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal

“They did not receive the money because no transaction by 1MDB was made into their personal accounts,” he said.

Earlier, Lim handed over RM11,000 in financial aid to victims of a thunderstorm, which occurred in Bagan Jermal last June 22. — Bernama