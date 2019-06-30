Motorcyclist killed in accident at KM12 Kota Samarahan-Mambong Road

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident that occurred at KM12 Kota Samarahan-Mambong Road earlier this morning.

According to the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the deceased, identified as 36-year-old Noordin Ahmad was believed to be heading towards Kota Samarahan from Serian.

“During the incident that occurred at 5.15am, the victim was riding his motorcycle from Serian to Kota Samarahan.

“It is believed that the victim had lost control over his motorcycle and crashed to the opposite side of the road at the traffic light near the TUDM (Royal Malaysian Air Force) camp.

“The victim, who is from Kampung Senyawan Serian, was pronounced dead at the scene,” he added.

He said the case is currently investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.