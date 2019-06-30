Papar primary school wins state-level choral speaking competition

KOTA KINABALU: The Dewan Bahasa dan Pusaka (DBP) Hall echoed with the cheering of students when SK St Joseph Papar was announced as the winner of the Sabah state-level 2019 choral speaking competition for the primary school category.

“Quick,” said one of the event organizers trying to get the children line up on the right side of the stage to fasten the winning presentation process as there were other winners yet to be announced.

In a quick pace, the children, who smiled happily with some of them holding hands and joking with friends over their success, walked up on stage and arranged themselves for a group photo.

Winning the state-level choral speaking competition meant that they will be representing Sabah to compete at the national level.

“The annual Koakademik Bahasa celebration can give students the opportunity to showcase their talents within themselves,” said Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fat when officiating at the closing of the event yesterday.

He said academic, sports and co-curriculum were equally important for the future of students to get them ready for the borderless globalization world with ever-changing technology which would require leaders, managers and employees not only to be proficient and knowledgeable but also effective in communication skills.

To achieve this, Tan encouraged teachers to restructure their lessons in accordance with the latest technological developments apart from nurturing the younger generation to become the heirs of the nation’s leadership regardless of the racial and religious differences by having mutual respect and desire to preserve unity.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu education officer Tah Nia Jaman said the carnival showcased the final stage of the three top teams which came from 24 districts throughout the state.

“The Koakademic Carnival also involves seven contests, namely Drama Komsas, English Drama, Action Songs, Rhythmic Speaking for primary and secondary schools and choral speaking for primary and secondary schools.

“This carnival is also one of the events held annually and is able to provide students with exposure to cultural diversity and a sense of unity. This carnival is also aimed at injecting the spirit into the students to showcase and uplift the talents that they have.

“It is able to make students more confident in presenting as well as improving their performance in communication skills. It is also able to train students to build self confidence to deal with the community in the future,” he explained while adding that the program was also aimed to strengthen unity among students, teachers, parents and the community.

In second place of the choral speaking competition for primary school was SK Mutiara from Kota Kinabalu, followed by SK Bunsit from Keningau. Tears were seen from the children either in happiness or sadness for losing.

Nevertheless the students had done their best as said by one of the teachers: “Third place also means the third best in Sabah.”