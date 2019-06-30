Pay increased for armed forces personnel to be reviewed – Mohamad

SUNGAI BULOH: Salary increase for the Armed Forces personnel will be reviewed, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the matter should be taken into consideration by the government like the salary increment proposed for low-ranking police personnel by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador in early June.

“We will also jointly support the proposal.

“We also agree that it (salary) should be reviewed from time to time,” he told reporters after opening the 54th Military Cooperative General Meeting at Dewan Perhebat, Sungai Buloh army camp, here.

Abdul Hamid had earlier voiced the view that the salary, logistics and the need for low-ranking policemen should be given priority in efforts to enhance the integrity of the team.

He said the salary earned, namely by those from the rank of sergeant and below was low and unable to cover the cost of living, especially for those who served in big cities. – Bernama