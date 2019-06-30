PechaKucha Kuching Spark edition to debut at Old Court House July 6

KUCHING: Spark edition of PechaKucha Kuching will make its debut at the old Court House at 5.30pm,

July 6.

Organised by IDC Architects, its director Jeffrey Yeung said this is the first time they are organising Spark edition for those below 20 years to perform.

“We hope to inspire young people to be creative, passionate, and bring them together to network, meet and show their work in public. With the PechaKucha platform, we hope to ignite hidden talent, encourage fresh ideas to ultimately show something that is significantly unique to Kuching,” he said.

Tanu Patodia, who does Science Outreach for Swinburne University and co-trains Pecha Kucha speakers said that through outreach programmes, they hope to raise curiosity and inspire kids to pursue studies in Science, Technology, Arts and Mathematics, STE(A)M.

“As kids learn best from their peers, by coaching young participants in speaking about their passion we hope they will inspire others.

“This edition has a wide range of topics from micro-plastics, overcoming fears, feeling emotionally connected and creating art as a basic necessity.

“Our idea was to train the speakers in telling their stories together with the Little Book Club,” she stated, adding that Swinburne is very happy to support such community events with a learning aspect.

The English Language faculty regularly conducts workshops for secondary school students, and Swinburne has been hosting the Sarawak Inter-School Debate Championship for the last 14 years, she said.

This edition of Pecha Kucha got participants exploring their interests in a different light, where they questioned why they like it, and empathised with the audience to take them on a very personal journey about what inspires them, she said.

Meanwhile, Little Story Club founder Poh Sze Lyn said their role is to find participants and coach them for their presentation together with Swinburne University.

“We help train members of the public who want to participate and speak on their interests,” said Poh.

Founded in December 2016, Little Story Club aims to encourage children to read more and discover that stories help develop empathy and critical thinking skills.

Meanwhile, PechaKucha 20×20 is a simple presentation format where participants show 20 images for 20 seconds each, following the art of concise presentations in over 1,000 cities around the world.

PechaKucha Night is strictly for content and not profit.

Special guest Jeff Wee, 27, will talk on Worming Up social project that he founded.

Entrance is free but limited to the first 200 people. For seat booking, call 082-240406 or 011-56939326.

To participate, send email to [email protected]