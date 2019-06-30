‘RTM staffing issues to be resolved by year-end’

KUALA LUMPUR: Staffing issues in Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), especially concerning workers hired on a piecemeal basis, will be resolved by the end of the year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo says discussions are still ongoing with the Public Service Department (JPA) over their employment status.

“We have asked RTM to put forward their suggestions, including those from the affected workers, which will then be forwarded to the JPA.

“We hope to have a solution by the end of the year,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri reception hosted by the RTM Veterans Association (PVRTM) in Angkasapuri here yesterday.

PVRTM patron, the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, graced the occasion.

Prior to this, Gobind had been asked whether the government would consider absorbing RTM workers hired on a piecemeal basis to permanent status, as many of them had been with the broadcaster for more than 10 years and were very experienced.

The minister said he was very concerned with the staffing issue as he recognises the effort and work put in by the media workforce to deliver content to the people.

Gobind hoped to see an end to the issue as soon as possible, saying: “I want a situation where dedicated and hardworking staff are justly rewarded.”

Meanwhile, in his speech, Gobind encouraged RTM staff to always refer to and utilise the veterans’ experience to improve the network further. He said this was to ensure that RTM would not lose its identity as a responsible broadcaster.

“In a challenging global broadcasting environment, experience will play a big role as the basis in keeping pace with technological advances, and this is where PVRTM and their experience can be consulted,” he said.

Gobind also hoped that PVRTM would continue to contribute to their former employers by motivating current staff through talks and discussions.

“Although times have evolved and creativity is subjective, creativity skills for quality content can still be harnessed from experience,” he said. — Bernama