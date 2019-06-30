SMC advises residents not to grow plants at road verge

SIBU: The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) strictly advises residents not to plant trees at road verge as it may block motorists’ view as well as council’s road signs or road name.

This advice came from SMC deputy chairperson Rogayah Jamain who said “Some trees planted such banana trees can become an eye sore.Not only that…the residents are also encroaching the state land.

Residents are advised to do any planting within their own compounds she said in reesponseg to the recent complaint by members of the public on the road sign partially hidden by plants/vegetables at Lorong Bukit Penyau 12, Salim here.

Adding on, she revealed that for January this year, the clearance of road verge under street garden concept covered Lorong Bahagia 5A, Lorong Bahagia 5B, Lorong Bahagia 5C.

In February, it covered Lorong Bahagia 5C and Lorong Bahagia Selatan 3, whereas in March – Lorong Bahagia Selatan.

For April and May, areas covered were Lorong Bahagia Selatan 1, and Lorong Bahagia Selatan 3A.

Last year, the areas covered were Jalan Bahagia Selatan, Lorong Sentosa 7 & 8, Lorong Sukun 12, Lorong Sukun 28, Jalan Kangkong, Jalan Sentosa, Lorong Sentosa Timur 3A, Lorong Sentosa 3B, Lorong Sentosa Timur 3C, Lorong Sentosa Timur 6, Lorong Oya 27, Lorong Sentosa 4, Lorong Sentosa 2, Lorong Sentosa 5 & 5C, Lorong Bahagia Selatan 10, Lorong Bahagia Selatan 10B, Lorong Bahagia Selatan 12 and Lorong Bahagia 5.