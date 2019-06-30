TNB League heads list of tournaments for second half

KUCHING: Sarawak hockey faces a busy second half of the 2019 season with several upcoming tournaments.

The season resumes in earnest next weekend after the recent festive break.

The TNB Sarawak Hockey League, which commences on July 6, is the crown jewel of the Sarawak hockey scene and has always enjoyed strong response from local clubs.

“This is the fourth edition of the TNB League. We had a very good competition in 2018 and we are optimistic it will be another good year for the TNB,” said SHA secretary Kangot Awan.

Defending champions One XOX will be looking to tighten their grip on the title while Armed Forces side Eleven Warriors are out to make amends after falling short in the final.

The league will be played on weekends at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium leading up to the final on Sept 8.

It will be given a bye on certain weekends with several tournaments slated over the same period. One of these is the C. Sivasubramaniam Veterans 9-a-side Tournament scheduled for July 20-21.

The inaugural tourney has drawn a strong response with seven teams already signed up.

There is also the annual indoor rules tournament in Betong from July 27 to 28.

The MBKS Kuching Festival’s six-a-side in August is another highly anticipated tournament.

It has drawn teams from as far as Bintulu with SMK Sebauh winning the women’s title in 2017.

However, there has been no word yet on this year’s edition. The SHA will also be organising an indoor rules tourney in October.

To round out the season, the Sarawak Games (Suksar) in Miri in December will see hockey making its debut.

It will be held on grass as there is no Astroturf pitch outside of Kuching.