Acer debuts all-new Swift 7 with compact design, near 100 pct screen-to-body ratio

KUCHING: Acer has upgraded its Swift 7, making it thinner and lighter with a new premium chassis, giving the 14-inch Swift 7 a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

“The Acer Swift 7 strikes a balance between art and technology, and in doing so pushes ultra-portable PC design to new territories” said Jerry Hou, general manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

“With a striking screen-to-body ratio of an incredible 92 per cent, Acer customers can stay more productive with a compact, thinner and lighter notebook that feels ‘barely there’ while carrying it around through the day and during business travel.

“We designed the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors to deliver a complete platform with the performance to enable rich user experiences and the power efficiency to extend battery life, all in a fanless design” said Chris Walker, vice president of Client Computing at Intel. “It is exciting to collaborate with Acer on the innovation displayed on the new Acer Swift 7.”

The redesigned Swift 7 fits the latest tech into a chassis that is significantly smaller than its predecessor.

It has a four-side narrow bezel design with bezels measuring just 2.57 mm, dramatically reducing the width and depth of the notebook to just 317.9 mm W x 191.5 mm for an almost full screen display. Like its predecessors, the Swift 7 remains thin and light, measuring under 1cm thin at 9.95mm and weighing less than 1kg at just 890 grams.

Designed for portability, it’s made with magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys. These materials are two to four times stronger than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness, yet are up to 20 to 35 per cent lighter to keep the laptop under 1kg. In addition, Acer applied a micro-arc oxidation finish to create a surface with an elegant, ceramic-like material.

The 14-inch Full HD 1920×1080 touch display with IPS3 technology allows smooth touch interactions and presents vibrant and crystal-clear images. Featuring a 100 per cent sRGB/72 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 300 nits of brightness, the Swift 7 brings immersive experiences through its advanced display. Plus, it’s extra durable thanks to a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Swift 7’s chiclet keyboard has well-spaced keys allowing users to type up documents with minimal mistakes. The keyboard also provides 1.1mm of travel distance and responsive feedback. In addition, the backlit keyboard makes typing comfortable in low-light conditions.

The Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad is precise and responsive while scrolling and navigating. The glass touchpad also has an integrated click button, support for multi-touch gestures and a responsive physical click. Plus, the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader so customers can simultaneously turn on the device while using a more secure login through password-free Windows Hello.

The new Swift 7 features a push-to-open camera for webchats and video recording that can be kept closed to prevent unintended camera usage and to protect privacy. The camera has a 55-degree angle of view, and features high-dynamic-range (HDR) to deliver images in wider viewing angles to accommodate groups.

The new Acer Swift 7 is now available in Malaysia with two options: Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7.

Technical Specifications

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor types: Intel Core i5-8200Y processor (4MB SmartCache, 1.3GHz with Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz, LPDDR3 or DDR3L, 5 W TDP), or Intel Core i7-8500Y processor (4MB SmartCache, 1.5GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.2GHz, LPDDR3 or DDR3L, 5 W TDP)

Memory: 8GB LPDDR3 SDRAM

Storage: 256GB or 512GB

Display: 14.0 inch display with IPS technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080 (300 nits) Acer CineCrystal LED-backlit screen supporting multi-touch, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, Full HD 1920 x 1080, Intel UHD Graphics 615, supporting OpenGL 4.3/4.4, OpenCLTM 1.2/2.1, Microsoft DirectX 12

Battery: 32 Wh 2770 mAh

Size: 9.95 mm x 317.9 mm x 191.5 mm

Weight: 0.89 kg

Colours: Starfield Black, Moonstone White