Aeon Credit continues to yield results

KUCHING: Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd’s (Aeon Credit) profit after tax (PAT) for its first quarter of financial year 2020 (1QFY20) was down by some 12.7 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM84.6 million arising from higher provisions, staff costs, and advertising and promotion (A&P).

Meanwhile, 1QFY20 net credit cost rose to 299 basis points (bps) versus 170bps in 1QFY19 and 216bps in 4QFY19.

In spite of that, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) saw that interest income generated from its receivables remained in-line with the research firm’s expectation.

“No doubt, although receivables growth remains robust, the average yield has declined over the quarters to an average of 14.7 per cent in 1QFY20 versus 15.5 per cent in 1QFY19,” it said in its notes yesterday.

“Management’s transformation initiatives, which include a digital transformation and shift in business focus – to tap further on the M40 market segment, increase fee income growth and implementation of a B2C2B feature – have yielded positive results.”

Similarly, researchers with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) deemed Aeon Credit’s 1QFY20 results to be a miss owing to the higher-than-expected impairment losses on financing receivables with the implementation of MFRS 9.

“Year on year, 1QFY20 total income increased by 13 per cent to RM334.8 million from higher net interest income and other operating income.

“While there was a slight dip in net interest margin to 12.7 per cent, total gross financing receivables surged by 22 per cent thanks to higher transactions across key segments such as auto, motor and personal financing.

“However, core earnings declined by 15 per cent to RM81 million as 1QFY20 saw higher Cost-to-Income ratio (CIR) of 38.5 per cent, credit charge ratio (CCR) of 4.7 per cent and larger impairment losses.

“This appears to be driven by the spike in receivables being bogged by the early recognition of impairment required by MFRS 9. With regards to other key metrics, nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio continued to improve at 1.92 per cent despite seeing higher net credit cost of 2.99 per cent.”

Given that the large lower income mix, Kenanga Research said it was likely that continuous expansion in this market could dilute asset quality and spurred the aforementioned cost ratios higher.

Measures are in tow to incentivise a greater mix from the M40 consumer segment which typically commands larger transaction values.

“Such initiatives include transitioning to a B2C2B business model, promoting its e-wallet platform, and driving risk base pricing products and M40 specific product targeting. Given time, we believe this could translate favourably in the medium-term for a stronger topline with better asset quality,” it added.

“Post-results, we cut our FY20E/FY21E earnings by 12 and four per cents respectively, mainly on more conservative cost and margins assumptions.”