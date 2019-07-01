Appeal for BSH 2019 opens today

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public who are eligible for the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) can apply to appeal for the assistance targeted at low income group (B40) starting today until August 15.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today said the process also allows those who are not eligible to present their application, complete with relevant documents verified by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“The payment for the second phase of BSH 2019 has began on May 28, based on the categories involving number of children/dependents and the amount of BSH entitled. Payment will be made after the verification process is completed and it involves 3.6 million individuals who have been approved for BSH,” said the statement.

The statement said that the second phase involved an allocation of RM1.42 billion, while for both Phase 1 and Phase 2, the payment amounted to RM2.62 billion.

Appeal application can be carried out online at BSH portal, https://bsh.hasil.gov.my/ or at any LHDN branch or tax service centres and Urban Transformation Centres (UTC).

The public can also call the toll-free line, 1-800-88-2747 or email [email protected] for further information. – Bernama