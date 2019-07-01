Asset declaration motion tabled at Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: A motion to make it compulsory for all members of parliament (MP) to declare their assets was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the move was aimed at leading the country towards being accountable, transparent and corruption-free.

“Although the government has taken action to reform services riled with corruption, and has begun prosecution against suspected corrupt individuals, the government believes this initiative can still be improved.

“The government’s efforts to fight corruption are not only related to preventive measures but also the issue of the people’s perspective – it must not only be done but must be seen to be done,” he said when presenting the motion.

Liew said the government was aware that there was no law to compel MPs to declare their property, hence the motion was the best way to compel each and every one of them to declare their assets.

He said since the requirement had already been implemented on administrative staff and government MPs, it was timely that all MPs be subjected to the same principle of accountability and transparency.

To this end, he said the motion would apply to all MPs and their spouses, their children aged 21 years and below, and trustees.

“As soon as this proposal is approved, MPs will be expected to declare their assets within three months, up to Oct 1, 2019, by filling out the statutory declaration form set by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

“In this context the assets involved are monthly income and all movable and immovable properties, both inside and outside the country,” Liew said.

Pursuant to Section 3 of Act 783 and Section 199 of the Penal Code, any false declaration could potentially land the MP in jail for up to three years, with fine, under Section 193 of the Penal Code. – Bernama