At G20, Putin leads attack on western liberalism

OSAKA, Japan: Russian President Vladimir Putin has used a global summit founded on liberal ideas to attack them in a demonstration of Moscow’s apparent confidence amid international discord.

Kicked out of the G-20’s more exclusive cousin G-8 in 2014 for annexing Crimea, Putin is now not the only one defending illiberal views on issues ranging from sexuality to immigration, even winning a vague endorsement from US counterpart Donald Trump.

“The liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population,” Putin told the Financial Times in an interview ahead of the summit.

He criticised Germany for welcoming immigrants, saying multi-culturalism was letting immigrants “kill, plunder, rape” without punishment — and was understanding to Trump’s idea of building a wall on the Mexican border.

On Saturday, he repeated that western liberal policies on sexuality and gender identity were being forced on people, often children, and that parents who opposed this were “often jailed.”

‘Overreach’ by proponents of liberalism is what caused protests in Europe and Trump’s surprise election, Putin said.

Putin’s views, undiplomatically expressed in a language usually reserved for his domestic working class constituency rather than glo bal leaders, touched a few nerves in Osaka and beyond.

“What I find really obsolete are authoritarianism, personality cults, the rule of oligarchs, even if sometimes they may seem effective,” EU President Donald Tusk said.

Elton John accused Putin of hypocrisy: while the Russian leader denied violating rights of LGBT community, John’s recent film Rocketman was heavily censored in the country to cut out all scenes of gay intimacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron also countered, saying: “I am convinced that, in a world full of uncertainty, liberal democracies still have a lot to offer.”

But Trump, asked if he agreed with Putin, said the Russian leader “sees what’s going on”, before adding that US cities San Francisco and Los Angeles are ‘sad’ because they are run by an “extraordinary group of liberal people.” — AFP