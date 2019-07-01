Beluran police deny dubious FB post on armed robbery

BELURAN: The district police headquarters (IPD) here has denied a dubious post that an armed robbery took place in the area, as claimed by a Facebook account owner in a recent posting.

Beluran district police chief Supt Kasim Muda said the posting on Facebook had gone viral since June 28, claiming that the husband of the Facebook account owner was robbed by a group in two vehicles, and the group is said to have put a gun to her husband’s head and two knives on his stomach, at a junction near a forest reserve near here.

“Police have denied the statement of the owner of the Facbook account ‘Arwana Putih’… a review of police reports in the nearby districts, found no police report was received on the incident,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Kasim urged people to get valid information about incidents in Beluran from the district police headquarters or police station rather than believing unauthorised information on social media.

He said the public could also call the Beluran police headquarters hotline at 089-511222.