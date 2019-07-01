Bukit Saban NS Training camp to be turned into CPPC

SPAOH: The former Bukit Saban National Service Training camp in Ulu Paku will get a facelift as it will be turned into an agricultural products collecting, processing, and packaging centre (CPPC), according to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Speaking to reporters at Bukit Saban constituency Gawai-Raya gathering here yesterday, he also informed that the place will be turned into an incubator station.

He said the CPPC would allow farmers to sell their vegetables and fruits like rambutans, coconuts, pineapples, especially surplus durians during bumper harvest to generate income while the incubator station, to be manned by officers from the Agriculture Department, will be used to train women in bakery and confectionary art.

With the CPPC at Bukit Saban, he believed the state would be able to export more fruits in the next fruit season.

“The two projects are in realisation of the great agricultural potentials in the Betong Division and nearby areas. The government has spent a sum of RM2.5 million to provide Musang King durian seedlings there for example, and so far more than 15,000 seedlings had been planted, with more to be distributed soon. With that, Betong Division will have an estimated 48,000 mature durian trees,” he added.

Uggah also said the government encouraged landowners to fully utilise their lands and the government was in the process of identifying suitable sites to create more agroparks for landless farmers.

In addition, a model fertigation farm would be implemented in SMK Spaoh by this September as a centre to demonstrate the practicality and simplicity of such farming system for those without much land or manpower, he added.

Among the about 2,000 people present at the event were Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam, political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu, Betong Resident Friday Belik and his deputy Abang Mohammad Abang Trukey.