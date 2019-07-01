Civil servants should be more tolerant and accept differences – PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged civil servants to adopt a more tolerant and understanding attitude while accepting differences among themselves to carry out their duties more comprehensively.

He said in life, each individual would not be able to avoid mixing with friends or foes so a tolerant attitude is important to maintain a harmonious environment.

“If there is no tolerance and no willingness to understand, it would be difficult for us to carry out our duties in a body which would certainly have people at various levels.

“If there is no good cooperation among the people at the top and lower levels, it would be difficult for us to implement our duties,” he said when speaking at a Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) staff monthly assembly here today.

Dr Mahathir said in one year of Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration of the country, after taking over from the previous government which ruled for 61 years, he found there are many communication problems among civil servants.

“We were able to overcome some, but the communication hitches between the new and the old is something which should be addressed by all of us,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said if civil servants could accept and adapt themselves to the differences among themselves, their duties would be implemented more comprehensively.

“There are bodies within JPM with such problems as sometimes we have to work with people who are not in tune with us,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri, wishes like “Maaf Zahir dan Batin” which has become a culture among the community should be translated into daily practice.

“If there is something we are uneasy about, we should think of the importance of forgiving each other mutually so that we can administer the country even better and benefit from the results of the good administration we have carried out,” he said.

Dr Mahathir drew attention to a press report he read today that the government service is not as efficient as before.

Regardless of whether the report is entirely true or not, he reminded civil servants not to be upset when criticised.

“On the other hand, we should take criticism irrespective of whether they are true or not. If we found there are basis in them, we should correct ourselves,” he said. – Bernama