DAP queried over silence on Rais Yatim’s ‘Azmin as next PM’ remarks

KUCHING: SUPP Stakan branch chairman Sim Kiang Chiok has questioned whether the DAP still supports Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over as the country’s next prime minister.

In a recent statement, he said there has so far been no response or statement by DAP with regards to recent remarks made by Bersatu supreme council member Tan Sri Rais Yatim, that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s successor would be Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Adding on, Sim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had also failed to issue any statement in response to Rais, on whether Anwar is still slated to be Dr Mahathir’s successor.

“A few days ago, Bersatu supreme council member Tan Sri Rais Yatim threw shocking news that Dr Mahathir’s successor is Azmin. PH did not issue any black and white to agree that Anwar will be the successor.

“In addition, Dr Mahathir has changed his stand on his tenure as PM, from two years previously to three years (now). Isn’t it embarrassing to see that DAP has not made any statement or response to Rais Yatim’s remarks so far?”

According to Sim, DAP should make their position clear, especially if Rais’ words are unfounded or inaccurate, as remaining silent would lend credence that what was said.

He further offered that another possibility for DAP’s silence was that the party dared not offend Bersatu and would rather ‘turn a blind eye’ to what was said.

“After all, Dr Mahathir is the head of Bersatu and PH, and also the current PM. DAP dares not to offend him in any way.”

Sim then challenged PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, to state whether Anwar still has the support of the coalition to succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

“Chong should express his views to the people, on whether PH still supports Anwar to take over as prime minister in two years. If so, then he should condemn and criticise Rais Yatim’s remarks.”