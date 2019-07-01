Fatimah: Soup kitchen-integrated Anjung Singgah to be set up in Miri

MIRI: The Sarawak government is planning to set up another Anjung Singgah facility here to provide temporary shelter for the homeless, revealed Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the facility would be similar to the one proposed for Sibu, where the project would be integrated with a soup kitchen concept.

“In Sarawak, only Kuching has Anjung Singgah. Now, we are in the planning process to build another two Anjung Singgah facilities which will be in Sibu and Miri.

“However, the concept for the two proposed facilities would be slightly different from Anjung Singgah Kuching. While providing temporary shelter for the homeless, we want the general public as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to be able to be part of this charity project by contributing food to the shelter.

“It is because we want to give the homeless consistent welfare assistance – not only serving as a transit centre, but also a place for them to get food donated by the people,” she said while officiating Dynasty Charity Run 2019 prize presentation ceremony at Dynasty Hotel here yesterday.

She said her ministry has identified suitable locations for the two proposed community welfare projects, and will be looking for the budget to make the effort a success.

Fatimah added she strongly believed the proposed project for Miri would be a success as the people here are very supportive when it comes to the implementation of any charity project.

“With these facilities, homeless folk need not to have to beg or scavenge for food, or sleep on the five-foot-way, under the bridge or in markets. This is part of our effort to address the homeless issue in Sarawak, particularly in the cities.”

On the event, the minister commended Dynasty Hotel for being consistent in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, with the charity run entering its 16th edition this year.

She also praised the hotel for channelling proceeds from the charity run to the poor and NGOs, as well as using some of the funds to purchase goodies for distribution during festive celebrations.

She then announced a government grant of RM15,000 for the event.

Other dignitaries present at the event – Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting – each pledged a government grant of RM10,000 towards the event.

The event also saw Dynasty Hotel managing director Tony Pui presenting donations to Diabetes Malaysia Miri, Malaysian Red Crescent Miri Kidney Dialysis Centre, Community Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) Morsjaya, Association of Parents with Special Children (Pibakis) Miri, Sarawak Society for the Blind, Miri Home for The Aged, Welfare Generation Cross Over Society, and Miri Single Mothers Association.

Miri Resident Mastapa Julahi and organising chairman Stanley Gena were also present.