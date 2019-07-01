Improvement in crude oil price to drive O&G activities

KUCHING: Improvement in crude oil price will continue to drive activity levels up in the oil and gas (O&G) industry especially for companies that have direct exposure to the upstream segments such as Sapura Energy Bhd (Sapura Energy).

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) noted that the industry climate in general has been improving with crude oil price gradually improving to levels above US$70 per barrel recently.

“We opine (this) will continue to drive activity levels up especially for companies that have direct exposure to the upstream segments such as Sapura Energy,” MIDF Research said.

“Management guided that even with the oil price at the current level; it is well above Sapura Energy’s break-even level.”

In terms of profitability, MIDF Research acknowledged that Sapura Energy might still be weak in the near term due to the group’s underperforming drilling segment.

“However, we remain positive on Sapura Energy’s increasing orderbook replenishments; potential interest savings from paring down its borrowings as well as; the expected pick-up in activity levels for both its engineering and construction (E&C) and drilling segments with the expected mobilisation of three of its rigs from second quarter of financial year 2020 (2QFY20) onwards.”

Furthermore, the research arm expected to see a ramp-up in its activity levels as early as 1Q of current year 2019 (1QCY19) as engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract works begin and yard utilisation will increase to 40 per cent in 4QFY19 (from 10 per cent currently) with more meaningful revenue recognition expected from 2QFY20 onwards.

“Yard utilisation is also expected to gradually increase to 80 per cent with more works undertaken in the next six months.”

That said, MIDF Research noted that operating environment will remain challenging for Sapura Energy due to the persistent combination between the mismatch of revenue recognition with operating expenses as well as; asset utilisations.

“This is further exacerbated by the occasional margin compression experienced by the E&C segment. This is despite the robust orderbook replenishments.”