Ismail Sabri is still opposition leader – Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will remain as opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who announced that he was resuming his role as party president from yesterday (June 30) after being on leave since Dec 18, said there was now a division of duties among the party’s top leaders.

“Currently, there is a division of duties between me and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (deputy president), Ismail Sabri and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is chief whip among the opposition members,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today . – Bernama