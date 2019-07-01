Khazanah appoints three new members to its board

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointed three new members to its board of directors effective June 26, including two prominent personalities from China.

In a statement today, it said the new board members are Attorney General’s Chambers of Malaysia advisory division head Azian Mohd Aziz, SenseTime founder and Chinese University of Hong Kong professor Xiao’ou Tang, and Lau Seng Yee, who is Tencent Holding Company Ltd senior executive vice president and chairman of group marketing and global branding.

“Khazanah welcomed the new members at its board meeting today, and looks forward to continue working closely with the board led by our chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in delivering on our mandate as the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia,” it said. – Bernama