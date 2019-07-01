Kuching’s ‘dozen’ ready for Mr Sarawak 2019

KUCHING: Twelve athletes from various classes will represent Kuching Division at the 55th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships, to be held in Sibu on July 20.

They were selected following a tryout session in the Pandelela Rinong Aquatics Centre at Sarawak Stadium Complex, Petra Jaya here last weekend, conducted by Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) in collaboration with Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC).

Azmi Ajis, Arif Azhan Mohd Ghazali, Mohd Azri Nazaruddin and Mohamed Nasriq Kalong were picked among the 10 hopefuls vying in the Athletic Physique category.

However, Nasriq did not end up in the category as the judging panel, led by Kapitan Desmond Thian, decided he had more potential for bodybuilding’s Flyweight (60kg) class.

The other bodybuilders selected were Joseph Ladi (Bantamweight), Wilfred Harding and Gerdashlie Bodos (Lightweight), Gladwin Lee (Welterweight), Mohamad Sani Sanawi (Light Middleweight), Huang Chee Yan (Middleweight), Aaron Lim (Light Heavyweight), and Rosli Jamawi (Heavyweight).

SBBA president Dato Wee Hong Seng, vice-president George Awi William and secretary Dr Malvern Abdullah were present during the selection process, which was facilitated by elite national bodybuilder and also SBBA committee member Buda Anchah.

Meanwhile, Miri Division Bodybuilding Association (MDBBA), which also held its tryout session last weekend, selected 13 athletes to represent the division.

Sibu, on the other hand, was the earliest among the three divisions to finalise their line-up.

Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA) held its selection in April and had chosen 11 representatives for the state-level competition, which will be staged at Sing Kwong Shopping Mall in Salim.