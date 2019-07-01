Kundasang to be net exporter of high value vegetables – Junz

KUNDASANG: Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong said Kundasang would be transformed into a net exporter of high value crops and vegetables.

He said his ministry, together with the farmers and all other relevant agencies would work out a plan on how to achieve this noble goal.

Junz told reporters this after chairing a dialogue with vegetable farmers at Mini Dewan Kundasang which was jointly organised by the Kundasang community development leader’s unit headed by Siriman Basir and Sabah Agriculture Department.

“We also discussed about branding Kundasang products as the healthy, green, organic/ non-chemical, good quality vegetables,” he said.

Kundasang had the image of producing vegetables with high chemical content.

“We are going to change this image,” he stressed.

The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry would implement several initiatives to promote and encourage farmers to go green, go organic, go healthy.

“One of these initiatives is using hydroponic/aquaponic system which is green, sustainable, healthy and tasty!” Junz informed.

After the dialogue Junz officiated the Kundasang Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2019 open house and celebrated the occasion with over 1, 000 farmers.