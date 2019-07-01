No need to close schools in Pasir Gudang – Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said there is no need for schools in Pasir Gudang to be closed for the time being.

She said checks by the Department of Environment (DOE) at 72 factories in the area found the air quality there is still under control.

“For the moment, there is no reason to close the schools…the elimination of sources that have potential to cause pollution is being conducted by DOE to identify the main cause of the health problems there,” she told reporters at Parliament lobby here today.

She said the air quality in Pasir Gudang would continuously be monitored, including the use of equipment to detect the chemical content of the air.

All 111 secondary and primary schools in Pasir Gudang which were closed since Tuesday after students complained of breathing difficulties and vomiting, have reopened yesterday.

However, 30 students and teachers from 15 schools in Pasir Gudang were referred to the health clinic after they complained of vomiting and dizziness yesterday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the ministry, through the State Education Department, is closely monitoring the situation and any decision to close schools will be made after consulting the relevant agencies and the state government. – Bernama