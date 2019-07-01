On-going operations along border thwart smuggling, crimes

KUCHING: Operations along Sarawak’s border to thwart smuggling and other crimes are on-going throughout the year.

“Unless the illegal syndicates change their tactics in carrying out illegal activities along the border, we will continue with our existing operations and strategies to thwart their efforts,” Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Wira Zamrose Mohd Zain said briefly to reporters during a Hari Raya Adilfitri open house held at Rumah Sri Kenyalang, Jalan Taman Budaya here yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang paid a festive visit too.