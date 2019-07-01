Rela Sarawak hailed as country’s most responsive in channelling info

MIRI: The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) in Sarawak has been recognised as the most responsive in the country in terms of information delivery.

Rela Malaysia deputy director-general (Operations) Kamarudin Mohd Rapig said the result was based on the latest report which showed Rela Sarawak topping other squads in the country.

“Congratulations to the Rela Sarawak, whereby the statistics that we received showed your team to be the most responsive compared to other states in the aspect of information delivery, especially during the month of February this year.

“I’m really hopeful that Rela Sarawak will able to maintain this good performance to ensure every crime, social ills and community issues that are received are effectively channelled to the relevant enforcement authority for immediate action,” he said in his address during a ‘Gawai Raya’ gathering, here on Saturday.

On Rela Miri, Kamarudin said he was pleased to note that the number of registered Rela members here has swelled to 33,242, and urged volunteers to give their full commitment when participating in any programme implemented in the city.

Besides being the one of the first responders in emergency and crisis situations, he also called on Rela members in the state to enhance their ties with the community, particularly in fostering racial unity and religious harmony.

Rela Sarawak director Rini Tupong was among those present at the event.