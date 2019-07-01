Skilled human force, cyber security keys to sustainable Industry 4.0

KUCHING: Skilled human force and cyber security have been highlighted as keys to a sustainable Industry 4.0 in Malaysia.

In a statement, Kaspersky Southeast Asia general manager Yeo Siang Tiong, said: “One important area for improvement that I know if will be the human force.

“Malaysia has shortage of required talents, skills and knowledge for Industry 4.0, particularly in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and AI. The lack of talents in the fields of IoT is hypocritical for Malaysia Industry 4.0 especially in the areas of exposure to cyber threats.”

“Together with autonomous robots, big data analytics, cloud computing, IoT, additive manufacturing, system integration, augmented reality and simulation, in my opinion, cybersecurity is among the main pillars of Industry 4.0.

“Why? Because while the cyber-physical systems connected without wires, automated and with lesser human touch points promise more efficient processes and communications, this also exposes systems to potential cyberattacks.

“Greater connectivity brought about by Industry 4.0 will require greater security attention for Industrial CyberSecurity (ICS) security because the Fourth Industrial Revolution is a double-edged sword which countries and companies should use wisely,” Yeo added.

Yeo noted that Malaysia is currently ranked third globally among 193 International Telecom Union members, in terms of the level of national commitment to addressing cybersecurity risks.

“In 2018, Ministry of International Trade and Industry Malaysia launched INDUSTRY 4WRD, a national policy on Industry 4.0, to place policies and guidelines in place to ensure Malaysian manufacturing industry and its related services would be ready, to be smart, systematic and resilient. The policy has the overarching philosophy – A-C-T, Attract, Create and Transform.

“The government’s efforts are indeed being commended worldwide. Proof is the Readiness for the Future of Production Report 2018 which put Malaysia in the ‘Leader’ quadrant, positioned well for the future. Malaysia and China are the only two non-high-income countries in this coveted quadrant,” Yeo added.

“For our part, Kaspersky understands the cyber security needs in ensuring the success of Industry 4.0 and have solutions in place – ICS, with the aim to protect companies from three main risks without intending to cause any harm, staff will connect infected removable drives to industrial computers or access the internet to update software on the server, resulted malware manages to penetrate the network,” Yeo said.