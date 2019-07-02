A step forward in fighting corruption

Parliament unanimously approves motion to make it compulsory for all MPs to declare their assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The motion to compel all members of Parliament (MPs) to declare their assets was unanimously approved by the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong, when winding up the debate on the motion, said it was the first step by the Pakatan Harapan government to ensure that the principle of accountability and transparency was practised more comprehensively as part of the fight against corruption.

“The eradication of corruption is of utmost importance to the Pakatan Harapan government…this motion is the first step in tackling the issue of corruption and (enhancing) accountability.

“Apart from this, other measures will be taken later during the Dewan Rakyat sessions,” he said. According to Liew, the motion is applicable to all MPs, their spouses and children aged below 21, and related trustees.

During the debate, government MPs generally expressed support for the motion. They included Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) who said the move making it mandatory for MPs to declare their assets would not hinder them from increasing their assets or becoming rich if they were involved in business.

“The important thing is that every asset we acquire is done through legal means and subject to payment of tax to the Inland Revenue Board, which means the government ultimately gets revenue from our income,” he said.

Opposition MPs including Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS-Kubang Kerian) generally agreed with the motion, but expressed reservations over its approach, saying that it should be done through the drawing up of specific laws or amending existing laws to ensure its implementation is in accordance with the law. — Bernama