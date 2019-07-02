Better infrastructure, facilities for athletes – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe has pledged to provide better infrastructure and facilities for athletes in the State.

He said the sports facilities in Sabah were of importance to the government.

Phoong said the sports facilities in the State were still lacking after inspecting 16 sports complexes throughout Sabah last week.

“It is my responsibility to provide better infrastructure and facilities to our athletes in effort to build Sabah into a sports powerhouse.”

He hoped that Sabahan athletes would not only make the State proud at the national level, but also at the global arena.

Phoong said that when officiating at the opening ceremony of the 19th Malaysia Lion Dance Championship 2019 for East Malaysia region organized by Genting Malaysia Bhd at Likas Sports Complex here on Sunday.

He also vowed to safeguard and preserve dragon, unicorn and lion dance as a cultural and professional sport.

He said most people saw lion dance as a cultural activity, but the performance had gradually evolved to become a very creative form of sports nowadays.

“As such, we should perceive lion dance not merely as a cultural activity, but a professional sport.

“Those who participate in lion dance have a great sense of sportsmanship.”

Meanwhile, International Dragon and Lion Dance Federation vice president Leong Lik Thong said 17 teams from East Malaysia took part in the competition.

Leong, who is also the chairman of the Selangor and Federal Territory Dragon and Lion Dance Association, said the winning team, first and second runner-up of this preliminary round would automatically qualify to enter the semi-final of the 19th Malaysia Lion Dance Championship scheduled to be held on December 7 this year. The grand final will be held on December 8.

He added that the championship had introduced a new pattern of Genting high poles layout system, guaranteeing a more challenging and breathtaking performances in the competition.

He said the use of the new layout system would ensure the competition time run more smoothly.

He said the performance time would range from eight to 12 minutes while the interval time between each team would be three minutes.

“Thus, more comfortable and enjoyable environment will be provided for all the audience.”