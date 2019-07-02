Businessman reports losing RM130,000 to burglary

SIBU: A local businessman reported about RM130,000 in losses after his house at Awang Ramli Amit Road here was broken into last weekend.

At the time of the incident, he and his family was not in town.

Upon returning home on Sunday, they found that the house was in a mess.

After some checking, they realised that cash notes of various currencies worth about RM40,000, and valuable items including jewellery and branded watches, had gone missing.

The businessman believed that the intruders could have gained access into the house through the back door.

A police report had been lodged.