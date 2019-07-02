Contract for Bidayuh Culture Village to be awarded this week

KUCHING: The contract for the construction of the Bidayuh Culture Village (BCV) at the Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) Centre, Kampung Apar, Singai will be awarded this week.

This was revealed by Redeems president Datuk Peter Nansian, who said the village will have five times the size of the existing Redeems longhouse platform stage.

“The contract for the Culture Village will be awarded next week (this week). The village will have 40 doors and a double storey Baruk stage, a ‘tanju’ (open space) over one acre, a VIP grandstand overlooking the whole village and parking for 170 cars,” he said at the closing of Redeems Gawai Carnival on Sunday night.

He said the project is expected to be completed in 18 months at the most, and the village will be ready for the 16th Gawai Carnival in 2021.

Thus, he invites more companies like Aeon to join the 16th Gawai Carnival and thereafter.

This year’s 14th Redeems Gawai celebration themed ‘Gawai Kidip Adat Asal’ (Gawai keeping the olden traditions alive) was organised together with Aeon Co. (M) Bhd.

Speaking on this year’s 3-day-3-night event, he said it focused on showcasing the culture and celebration after harvesting season, and was held to thank God for the harvest and achievements for the year and to seek blessings for the following year.

“It takes three nights to do this Gawai, finish the rituals done by the priest and priestess. Gawai is our ancestors’ original culture and belief that defines our race and tribe. People know us from what we practise and our ritual, and hidden there is our culture and language. If we don’t continue it, preserve it, we will lose it forever. That’s why we do the Redeems Gawai Carnival.”

He added that it also encourages entrepreneurship with the setting up of food and drinks stalls, and selling of handicrafts.

“It is also an avenue for people to learn event management and volunteerism.”

Previously, he said the BCV would provide space to host Bidayuh-related cultural activities on a larger scale and is developed on three acres of land in the Redeems Centre, which is sitting on land of 17 acres.

Nansian said the village will become a major tourism product and travel destination, especially for Bau District.

Present at the event were Aeon chairman Datuk Iskandar Sarudin and Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.