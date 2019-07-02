Discard politics and ideology when carrying out duties, CM tells principals

KUCHING: Educators in the state, particularly school principals, were reminded not to allow politics or ideology compromise their professionalism in discharging their duties and responsibilities.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that while principals could have their own views on any government policy or action, they still needed to coordinate with the government to implement all enacted policies in the interest of the people and the state.

“For example, the implementation of the Sarawak Dual Language Programme (DLP) that will begin in 2020 for Primary One requires the full support of all (school) administrators and teachers.

“Similarly, other education programmes such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening Command of English (MBMMBI) and others, should also be supported to ensure their success,” he said at the launch of Sarawak Principals Association’s education management conference, here yesterday.

The chief minister’s text-of-speech was read by Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

In assuring that there will be no political differences between Sarawak and Putrajaya when it comes to education matters, Abang Johari called on school leaders to play their part effectively in delivering quality education to students.

He said this was because the quality of education in schools was highly dependent on the skills and professionalism possessed by school leaders.

Principals, he stressed, should also be able to offer quality leadership and management for formal and informal education in their respective schools.

Abang Johari emphasised that producing quality students could only be achieved through quality and ethical management practices, as well as through instilling a culture of learning and lifelong learning.

“I have high expectations for principals to strive towards greater success and excellence in schools. I hope all the school leaders will continue to give their best service, thus generating empowerment and ensuring students’ enrolment is at optimum level.

“I also hope that those participating in this conference will make full use of this golden opportunity to raise issues, initiate thinking and propose solutions to ensure the quality of leadership is enhanced,” he said.