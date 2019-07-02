Family of missing man offers RM10,000 reward to find him

MIRI: The family of 60-year-old George Tang Kee Luang, who was reported missing on June 29 is appealing to members of public to help locate him.

They are offering a cash reward of RM10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to his discovery.

Kee Luang’s eldest son Tony Tang Tung Yii in a press conference here today, said his family decided to make this appeal because there was no where for them to turn to and it had already been three days since they last saw his father.

“We are appealing to members of the public to provide us information to his whereabouts or have seen his lorry.

“Anyone who can provide us the details that lead to his discovery or the lorry bearing plate number QSK6188 will be rewarded with RM10,000,” said Tony.

He added that his family had been trying to contact Kee Luang but to no avail.

Those with information can contact Hii Tau Su at 016-8559956 or inform the nearest police station.

Also present at the press conference was Senator Alan Ling who was there to assist the family.