Find fastest methods available to do job, agencies urged

KOTA KINABALU: Although Sabah government agencies are now equipped with computerized systems, a small minority of civil servants still prefer to carry out their daily duties manually.

According to Sabah Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hashim Paijan, some civil servants still prefer to apply for leave manually even though they can carry out the task easily utilizing the e-cuti application.

He reminded that the applications have been put in place to ease their work and to improve the government’s delivery services.

As of today, he said the Sabah Computer Services Department had already developed 180 application systems for Sabah government agencies.

The agencies include the Finance Ministry, Treasury Department, Malaysia Civil Service Department and Public Services Commission.

He said initially, most of the applications were developed to transform the daily operations of the agencies which were shifting from manual to computerized.

Hashim was speaking at the CIO AKNS Conference 2019 at the Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Hotel and Resort which carried the theme ‘Digital Government in the Making’.

He then urged all Sabah government agencies to find the fastest, most efficient and effective methods made available to them due to the latest and modern ICT technologies to help them implement their functions.

In his speech, Hashim also said under the eGOv 2.0, the government had begun to provide G2C (Government to Community) based and G2B (Government to Business) based applications.

These applications enable members of the public to make their applications online, while also enabling the government to process their applications speedily.

He said since the introduction of the Digital Government, many more services were being digitized, such as e-banking and counter-less payment services.

“These services are enjoyed by all, especially members of the X, Y and Z generation,” he said, adding that the government must move forward and fulfill its aspiration towards a digitised government.

“More services need to be made digital so that the delivery of its agencies to the people and businesses can be increased,” he said.

Also present was Sabah’s chief Information officer, Patrick Tan Su Teck.