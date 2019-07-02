Firefighters rescue four-month-old girl trapped in car

KUCHING: A four-month-old girl who was trapped in a car at Taman Palm Villa in Kota Samarahan this morning was saved by the swift action of a team of firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO) said they received a report at around 8.25am and four personnel were deployed to the scene.

“The operation commander reported that the baby was in the front seat of a car with its engine on near a kindergarten.

“Personnel from the Kota Samarahan Fire and Rescue Station took about five minutes to open the car door,” the spokesperson explained in a statement here today.

The baby was safely returned to her mother, who was in the kindergarten to drop-off another child.

The operation ended at 8.40am.