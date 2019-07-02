´Flying car´ prototype to be unveiled as early as October

KUALA LUMPUR: The first prototype of air mobility is expected to be launched as early as October, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said the development of the prototype involved several private companies and does not involve government spending.

“The air mobility industry is among the new entrepreneurship areas which have been identified to have high potential in the local and international markets, particularly in the infrastructure, security and agriculture sectors.

“The ministry only played a role as facilitator in developing the air mobility industry ecosystem, especially in terms of formulating policies, regulations and local industry support to fulfill the needs in developing the industry,” he said when replying to a question from Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS-Pasir Puteh) who wanted to know the status of the development of the ‘flying car’ project at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohd Redzuan said the air mobility will apply the latest technologies such as drones, big data analytics and artificial intelligence that is fast developing internationally.

He said the ministry had also held discussions with the Transport Ministry and the Department of Civil Aviation on necessary requirements or laws for the industry. – Bernama