In suspected suicide note, Miri teen gives watch as gift to female classmate

MIRI: A 14-year-old boy was found dead by his parents in their home in Bakam in a suspected suicide.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the victim had left a note which asked that a watch be given as a gift to a female classmate.

The boy’s mother had found his body on his bed early this morning when she went to wake him up for school.

“His mother and stepfather last saw him at around 6pm on Monday,” said Lim when contacted.

He said a postmortem will be carried out on the body.

Those who are facing difficulties and suicidal thoughts are advised to seek counselling by calling the Sarawak Social Welfare helpline at 082-514141.