Indonesian workers stage roadblock in Simunjan, police mobilised to disperse crowd

KUCHING: A group of Indonesian workers blocked the main road at Simunjan-Gedong Tuesday to show their dissatisfaction with the actions of villagers who allegedly hit a friend of theirs.

The incident was said to have occurred at a plantation when the workers came across villagers who allegedly took oil palm fruit at the farm.

The case was confirmed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai when contacted.

“The situation is back to normal after discussions involving the police,” he said, when asked to comment on viral social media reports that claimed there was chaos at the said plantation with Indonesian workers “running amok” and threatening to slash passersby.

Following the report, several personnel from the Simunjan District Police Headquarters were deployed to the scene to investigate.

Sources said the incident occurred when the villagers trespassed into the plantation and took oil palm fruits without permission.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone who has details of the incident can contact the nearest police station.