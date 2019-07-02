Lim hails acceptance of world tenpin bowling as recognised IPC sport

KUCHING: The president of Persatuan Tenpin Bowling Para Negeri Sarawak (PTBPNS) Dunstan Lim hailed the acceptance of world tenpin bowling as an official recognised sport of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

“It is a great step forward as the bowling sport now is recognised by IPC where hopefully in future it will be featured in the Paralimpic Games for the bowling sport,” he said yesterday.

Lim was responding to a press statement by World Bowling which announced that World Bowling had been granted the status of International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Recognised International Federation (IF).

“World Bowling is elated with this momentous occasion which encompasses the accessibility of the sport and provides recognition and empowerment to an already flourishing sector of bowling.

“With accessibility being one of bowling’s major distinguishing features, World Bowling has an already thriving community of participants and athletes with an impairment.

“The official collaboration with the IPC and the designation of para bowling will further develop this sector of the sport and provide more opportunities for organised play and official competition.”

“We are very excited to become an official IPC Recognised International Federation. We are certain that this recognition will further increase the number of Para Bowling participants from the grassroots level right through to elite athletes,” said World Bowling president Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al-Sabah.