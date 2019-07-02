McDonald’s Malaysia introduces Portuguese Chicken Burger

PETALING JAYA: McDonald’s Malaysia is now taking Malaysians on an exciting taste journey to another corner of the world with the brand new Portuguese Chicken Burger.

Its marketing director, Eugene Lee said, inspired by the sights, sounds and flavours of Portugal, the burger was the second exciting menu item to be introduced as part of McDonald’s Malaysia’s ‘Discover the World 2019’ campaign.

“Over the years, we have taken our customers on exciting taste adventures to countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Korea and Thailand by infusing their unique flavours into the menu here in Malaysia through our campaigns,” he said at the launch of the burger, here, today.

The burger features a juicy fried chicken patty, dipped in a unique piri-piri sauce, served with a bed of mixed vegetables and fresh lettuce, all sandwiched between a brand new chilli flake bun.

“When it comes to innovative menu items, McDonald’s always strives to delight and surprise customers with new explosive flavours and this burger definitely offers a taste experience that is unlike anything we have introduced before,” said Lee.

The Portuguese Chicken Burger set meal is served with French Fries and either a Fanta Grape McFreeze or regular Coke, and is priced from RM16.99 for a limited time.

To add more excitement, from July 4 until 24, McDonald’s Malaysia will be introducing a new augmented reality game called Catching Nonando, in which customers will need to ‘catch’ as many Nonando Chickens as they can in 60 seconds to collect points.

Customers will be instantly rewarded with a discount on the burger, depending on how many Nonandos they catch and stand a chance to walk away with up to 50,000 AirAsia BIG Points.

To play the game, customers need to click on the Facebook link available at McDonald’s Malaysia corporate website or official Facebook page. – Bernama