Nik Faisal called from Shanghai instructing me to leave Malaysia – Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A former non-executive chairman of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) told the High Court here yesterday that the company’s chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil called him from Shanghai, China,, instructing him to leave Malaysia in 2015.

Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, 68, said the call was from Shanghai based on what was displayed on his telephone screen when he received the call.

“Based on what was displayed on my telephone screen, the call was from overseas, from Shanghai, if I am not mistaken,” he said on the 30th day of the trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun who is on trial for seven counts of misappropriation of SRC funds totalling RM42 million.

Suboh, who is the 42nd prosecution witness, said this when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff how he knew that it was an overseas call.

Earlier, Suboh told the court that there were differences in his signatures on two letters instructing for the transfer of money to Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd.

Questioned by Ishak why it was so, Suboh said it was because he put down the signatures “ikut sedap tangan”, but was certain that the signatures were his.

Cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, to explain what he meant by “ikut sedap tangan”, Suboh said he just scribbled his signature.

Muhammad Shafee : Your signature may vary?

Suboh : Yes. Everybody will have variation in signature.

Muhammad Shafee : And that includes you?

Suboh : Yes.

Suboh said a person’s signature varies when he/she were to pen it while sitting, standing or in a rush.

Muhammad Shafee then asked Suboh to pen his signature 30 times on two pieces of paper to see the difference,

The hearing is before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali. – Bernama