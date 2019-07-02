Oil palm planters encouraged to ‘digitalise’ operations

MIRI: Oil palm planters are encouraged to ‘digitalise’ their operations as the technology could drastically help to increase their productivity and revenue.

Sarawak Plantation Bhd (SPB) executive chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi said they could use the ‘H Harvesting Cutter’ once the robotics to the mechanical and hydraulic components had been added to the current prototype and the mechanism became fully developed.

“We hope each person or operator could use this machine to increase productivity by five to seven tonnes per day. That would raise their productivity and more importantly, increase their salaries later,” Abdul Hamed spoke during a ‘Gawai-Raya’ event, hosted by SPB at Mega Hotel here recently.

Abdul Hamed said the ‘H Harvesting Cutter’ could harvest five to seven tonnes of oil palm fruits per day – three times the manual output of one worker.

“Today, a worker is only capable of harvesting manually 1.5 tonnes to two tonnes per day.

“By raising productivity, companies can also provide better salaries to those who are able to harvest these fruits,” he added.

Abdul Hamed expressed his gratitude to local and Chinese engineers, who took three years to assemble and develop the prototype equipped with an extendable arm, which had been regarded by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah as ‘a potential industry game-changer for not only Sarawak, but globally’.

He also thanked SPB groups throughout Sarawak and other relevant parties that had been providing strong and endless support to them in managing and increasing productivity in SPB.

“We at SPB are very grateful to be given the strength and courage so that we can further increase our productivity.

“We would also like to thank the community who have always wanted to work together with and provide support to us all. We hope this support and cooperation would continue to better our living standards,” he added.