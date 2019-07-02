Prosecution will prove Ku Nan accepted bribe of RM2 mln at his DBKL office

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution team in the trial of Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor will prove that a cheque of RM2 million was personally delivered by businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong to the former Federal Territories Minister at the latter’s office at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) building.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, in her opening statement on the first day of the trial, said that evidence will prove that Tengku Adnan, who is the accused in the case, had accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque number 80-0117974-7 belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he was the main shareholder, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

Julia said the prosecution team would also prove that on Jan 27, 2015, Chai, as the director of Syarikat Aset Kayamas, had hand-delivered the “proposal for the purchase of land for the construction of affordable houses below the price of RM200,000 and non-fixed-priced apartment at Lot 53427 and 53653 measuring 4.05 acres (1.64 hectares) in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur dated Jan 26, 2015” to the accused.

“The accused then instructed Datuk Zulkifli Ibrahim, the Deputy Director-General of Project Implementation and Maintenance through his minutes which read Ybhg Datuk Zul, sila teliti cadangan ini dan jika boleh dilaksanakan mengikut kaedah kongsi sama. Harap maklum balas, sila bincang dengan syarikat, (please look into this proposal and whether it can be implemented using a partnership approach. Take note and please discuss with the company),” she said before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Julia said evidence would also show that the application for the purchase of the land by Syarikat Aset Kayamas was rejected by the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur through a letter dated April 3, 2015.

“The prosecution will also submit the evidence showing that Syarikat Aset Kayamas had continued dealing with the (former) Minister of Federal Territories regarding the rejection and other matters related to the project,” she said.

Julia said the prosecution’s evidence would also show Tengku Adnan’s active role in the project, such as chairing the Special OSC (One Stop Centre) Meeting on May 14, 2015, which had agreed to the proposal for the implementation of the development project which comprised affordable houses and non-fixed-priced apartment, as well as a DBKL hostel.

She said they would also prove that the accused had agreed with the mayor to the sale of Kuala Lumpur Mayor-owned immovable assets, namely Lot 53427 and 53653 in Bandar Tun Razak to Syarikat Aset Kayamas on May 27, 2015.

“The accused had allegedly allowed Syarikat Aset Kayamas’ appeal to postpone the 10% payment for the lots, and the cut in the selling price increase from 20% to 10%,” she said.

Julia said the evidence would also show that the accused knew that Syarikat Aset Kayamas belonging to Chai had unfinished business with DBKL and himself as the Minister of Federal Territories.

She said the prosecution team would also prove that the accused had sought a donation of up to RM6 million from Chai for by-election use, which the latter granted and gave RM2 million via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque number 136822 dated June 14, 2016, belonging to Syarikat Aset Kayamas and made payable to Tadmansori, which was hand-delivered by Chai to the accused at his DBKL office.

“In proving the case against the accused, the prosecution will depend on direct evidence, circumstantial evidence and documentary evidence, to show that the offence was committed by Tengku Adnan bin Tengku Mansor on the date and at the place and time stated in the charge sheet,” she added.

On Jan 23 this year, Tengku Adnan maintained his not guilty plea before Justice Mohamed Zaini when the charge was read to him again on the first mention after the case was allowed to be transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court on Dec 14, 2018.

According to the charge sheet, Tengku Adnan, as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, has accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

Tengku Adnan is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, upon conviction. – Bernama