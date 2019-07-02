PRS to hold Gawai open house, closing at DBNA HQ on July 14

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will hold its Gawai open house and closing (Ngiling Bidai) at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) headquarters here on July 14.

The event’s joint-organising committee chairman Datuk Sowdan Lawan said the party’s youth and women’s wings had been tasked to jointly organise the event, scheduled to be held from 11am to 3pm.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife would be the guests of honour at the event.

Together with Deputy Chief Minister and PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing they would roll the mat to mark the closing of this year’s Gawai Dayak celebration.

“We have decided to hold this event on July 14 because we have to accommodate the Chief Minister, who has a very tight schedule in June because of the Gawai and Hari Raya celebrations, which were held on the same month,” he told a press conference at PRS headquarters here yesterday.

Snowdan, who is Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports and PRS youth chief, said all PRS elected representatives and supreme council members would be there to welcome visitors and guests.

He said members of the public are welcomed to join PRS Gawai open house and closing, themed ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall’.

Snowdan said all elected representatives – state assemblymen and members of parliament (MPs) – in Sarawak would also be invited to join in the celebration.

He said invitations would be sent out to all the 82 assemblymen and 31 MPs in Sarawak regardless of their political affiliation.

“In the spirit of Gawai, we have decided to invite all YBs. Whether they come or not, it is up to them. But we will send out invitation letters to them,” he said.

PRS women chief and joint-organising committee chairperson Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie and PRS youth member and political secretary to the chief minister, Charles Chad Nissom, were also

present.