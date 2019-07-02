‘Reinstate local council elections so that only the best may serve’

KUCHING: State Reform Party (STAR) is urging the Sarawak government to reinstate free and fair election for local councils.

Its president Lina Soo said the first election for Kuching Municipal Council (KMC) was held in 1956, with 58 candidates vying for 27 council seats.

“From Nov 4, 1956 to Oct 14, 1981, the members of KMC were voted in through direct elections. On Oct 15, 1981, the Sarawak government abolished the electoral system and directly appointed the councillors who serve at the pleasure of the government.

“This had the effect of changing the system from a democratic structure to a political system which rewards its members for their political support,” she said in a statement yesterday, in light of recent reports that new council chairmen and councillors would be made known on July 11.

Soo opined that the patronage system was a ‘flawed’ system in that the people and grassroots organisations had no say on such appointments, adding: “It does not result in the best man to serve the community.”

On top of that, she also called upon the Sarawak government to select community leaders – such as Kapitan – who really serve the people and have the interests of the society at heart.

She observed that Kapitans were selected based on their connections and links with the leaders of their respective political parties.

“Many such political appointees are absent leaders who fail to serve the community, yet are holding their positions for prestige.”

She alleged that some community leaders abused their positions when rendering assistance to members of the public who asked for their help.

As such, she proposed that community leaders be nominated by various associations who had gone through a vetting and elective process.

“Heads of associations are voted in by democratic process and this is a form of filtering mechanism to get credible leaders who are willing to serve the society.

“The present system of selecting community leaders by political patronage is undemocratic at best and, at worst, it creates leaders who only serve their own interests and egos instead of serving the people,” she said.