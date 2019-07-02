Sabah dancers make M’sia proud at Dance World Cup

KOTA KINABALU: Dance groups from several primary schools from Sabah made Malaysia proud at the Dance World Cup 2019 held at Altice Forum, Braga, Portugal, on Sunday.

The uniqueness and richness of multi-racial ethnic culture in Sabah became an advantage to the national team after winning the Children Duet/Trio National Folklore category.

The gold award from the Children Duet/Trio National Folklore category was a collaboration by students of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Stella Maris, Muhammad Fakhrul Afif, Ahmad Mikail Damsal Abdul Hakim and Oscar Neil Gelibat through their ethnic dance, Nambuyunan.

Another student from the school, Mohd Fakhrul Afif, 12, who performed a Brunei ethnic dance, Ag Alak Betatar, won the Solo Children National Folklore category.

In the same category, a primary six student from SRK St Agnes, Ameena Zulaikha Amlee, 12, won bronze through Rala’a dance, inspired from a Murut dance.

Meanwhile, SK Mutiara Kota Kinabalu also managed to bring home a gold medal for the Children Small Group National Folklore Dance category.

The 30-hour journey from Kota Kinabalu was never a thwart for the national team to showcase the best performances during the finals at the international competition.

Dance World Cup 2019 is an annual event, where dancers from all over the world compete in various genres, where this year the event attracted more than 20,000 participants.