US presses Cambodia over possible Chinese military presence

PHNOM PENH: The US Defense Department has asked Cambodia to explain why it suddenly turned down an offer to repair a naval base, saying the decision had raised speculation of possible plans for hosting China’s military.

A letter to the Cambodian defence minister, seen by Reuters, reflects concern in Washington about the Chinese military presence in Southeast Asia, where China is increasingly assertive over its contested claims in the South China Sea.

The letter from Joseph Felter, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, asked for more information on the decision to decline help to repair a training facility and boat depot at Ream Naval Base.

A spokesman for Cambodia’s defence ministry said the US money had not been declined, but that Cambodia wanted it spent elsewhere.

“At Ream, perhaps, there will be some changes in the future,” Chhum Socheat said. He said he could not give details of the changes. When asked if they would involve Chinese forces, he said they would not.

Cambodia is one of China’s closest allies in Southeast Asia and has received billions of dollars of Chinese aid as well as political backing for authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen in the face of Western criticism. — Reuters