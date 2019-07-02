Viral photos point to haphazardly-parked car getting its just deserts

KUCHING: A car owner, whose indiscriminately parked vehicle seemingly blocked the exit boom gate of a serviced apartment in the city centre, appeared to have gotten his comeuppance when his car was vandalised.

Photos circulating on social media and WhatsApp yesterday showed the words ‘I PARKED LIKE AN IDIOT’ carved into driver’s door of the black sedan, along with vulgarities on the bonnet.

Though it is unclear when the incident occurred, it is believed to have taken place yesterday as the photos had only just begun making their rounds.

The accompanying photos also showed a crowd gathering around the vehicle, with police personnel also present at the scene.

When contacted, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said as of yesterday afternoon, no police report had been lodged over the incident.